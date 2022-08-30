Mike Tomlin Not Ready To Name A Starting QB For Steelers At This Time

After stating to reporters Sunday after the preseason finale at Acrisure Stadium against the Detroit Lions that he was going to sit down with the rest of the coaching staff and evaluate the three quarterbacks before making a full decision, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doubled down Tuesday afternoon at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, telling reporters he is not ready to name a starting quarterback, according to a tweet from Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

Coach Mike Tomlin is not naming a starting quarterback yet. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 30, 2022

While the decision made already be made internally, it’s not that surprising that Tomlin isn’t quite ready to announce it publicly, which could be a bit of gamesmanship from the Steelers perspective ahead of the Sept. 11 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That might be the case, based on comments Tomlin made to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor Tuesday.

“Who’s to say it’s [starting QB job] not settled? I’m just not making any announcements,” Tomlin said to Pryor, according to a tweet from the ESPN beat reporter.

Tomlin on the QB competition: "Who's to say it's not settled? I'm just not making any announcements." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 30, 2022

Of course, based on how the Steelers divided up the snaps throughout training camp and preseason at the quarterback position, it looks more and more like the starting quarterback to open the season will be Trubisky, who had his best performance of the preseason on Sunday against the Lions.