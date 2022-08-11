Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 525)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 525, I look ahead at the potential one bone, five dog race on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker depth chart headed into the team’s first preseason game of 2022.
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-8-11-22-episode-525
