Kenny Pickett Was ‘Wired In’ According To Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the preseason a perfect 3-0 after defeating the Detroit Lions by a score of 19-9 Sunday evening at Acrisure Stadium. Mitch Trubisky started the game and did well, leading the offense down the field in the two-minute offense which was capped off by a TD pass to Steven Sims.

Kenny Pickett got into the game in the second half and represented himself well, replicating a performance like his previous two preseason games according to HC Mike Tomlin.

“I thought it was in-line with all of his performances,” Tomlin sate in the post-game press conference which aired live on the team’s YouTube page. “I thought he was wired in. He had an opinion. He was competitive. He was urgent. I thought the group reflected it.”

Kenny Pickett finished the afternoon completing 10-of-14 pass attempts for 90 yards. He showed poise working with the second-string offense to start the second half, driving down the field to get into scoring range. His throw to Miles Boykin along the sideline showed a great combination of accuracy, anticipation, and trust in his receiver to throw a good ball in tight coverage.

Kenny Pickett finished his preseason 29/36 (80.6%) for 261 yards, three TDs, and zero INTs. He may not have thrown for a TD in the preseason finale, but he continued to showcase his poise in the pocket and leadership qualities to lead the offense. He may not be the likely favorite to start Pittsburgh’s regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with multiple stories circulating that Mitch Trubisky is in-line to start, but you couldn’t be more pleased with Pickett’s preseason performance and development to-date.

It’s clear that Pickett is ready to see the field at some point in his rookie season. That will likely depend on the performance of Trubisky as to whether he will see the field sooner or later in the regular season, but we can reasonably expect Kenny Pickett to take the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point this upcoming season.