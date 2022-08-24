Kenny Pickett ‘Excited To Go Out There’ In Preseason Finale Against The Lions

Kenny Pickett has been riding the high wave in recent weeks, coming off two stellar performances in preseason play against the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars where he successfully led scoring drives with the first stringers and the backups. In two appearances, Pickett has completed 19-of-22 pass attempts for 171 yards and three TDs with zero INTS, while posting a 138.6 passer rating which currently sits at second in the league at the QB position this preseason.

While the starting QB battle yet to reveal a winner heading into the preseason finale, Pickett spoke the media after practice today and just expressed his excitement to get another opportunity to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions to cap off what has been a successful preseason.

“Whatever reps I do get, I’m excited to go out there and have the last preseason game and just kind of build off of the progress I’ve had throughout camp,” Pickett said to the media following Wednesday’s practice on video via 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn. “I thought I’ve had a successful camp. Just growing and getting used to the offense and getting the hang of the NFL speed so I’m excited to go out there one more time.”

During the start of training camp, it was a foregone conclusion that Mitch Trubisky would likely be the team’s starting QB Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Trubisky may still be the favorite today, Pickett has closed the gap and has outplayed the veteran thus far in preseason action. At a minimum, Pickett has made the decision a more difficult one for the coaching staff in terms of rolling with the experienced veteran in Trubisky or going with their first-round selection and potential future of the franchise in Pickett.

While the game this coming Sunday may go a long way in deciding the victor of the QB competition, Pickett is staying level-headed amidst it all like he has done so far this preseason. He has grown immensely since his first training camp practice and has shown the development you want to see in a rookie QB. We will see what Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers decide after the game against Detroit, but Pickett has met and exceeded expectations with a successful preseason.