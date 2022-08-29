Jason McCourty Highlights Jaylen Warren As An UDFA Who Stood Out This Preseason

On Monday morning, the host of GMFB on NFL Network held a segment highlighting the top undrafted rookies that have made a name for themselves this preseason. Show host Jason McCourty brought up Steelers training camp darling RB Jaylen Warren as a UDFA that has particularly stuck out to him in recent weeks praising his ability as a rusher as well as a willing blocker.

“Now, let’s talk about the next guy: Jaylen Warren, a rookie running back,” McCourty said on GMFB. “He was on Kyle’s list of rookie guys. Just look at him slipping out of tackles. He had a huge chip block this past week, knocking a guy down. This guy is trying to make the team. He went to Snow College before attending Oklahoma State and his cousins with Willie Parker.”

The chip block that McCourty mentioned above was this nasty blow up block on DE #2 Austin Bryant of the Detroit Lions. Warren motions into the backfield and helps RT Chukwuma Okorafor before going out on a route, giving Bryant a nice rib shot in the side which ends up decleating the defensive lineman which sets Okorafor up for the pancake block.

As mentioned above, Warren has already earned praise on GMFB after being elected to Kyle Brandt’s top five rookie RBs turning heads in the preseason. Warren has been the talk of the town since he arrived in Latrobe for training camp, showcasing a bruising running style, yet has the passing game chips to get it done as a receiver out of the backfield. He has shown to be a capable pass protector and has had the best performance of any of the backup running backs in Pittsburgh this preseason.

Warren was the second running back that entered the game yesterday against Detroit, potentially pointing to his role of being the backup behind Najee Harris when the regular season begins. Warren understands that he is an undrafted free agent, so nothing is guaranteed in terms of him making the team. However, based on his performance this preseason and in training camp, one would think that Warren is nearly a sure bet to make the 53-man roster.