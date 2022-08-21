Injury Report: Tomlin Unaware Of Injuries Exiting Jaguars Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have a clean bill of health following their second preseason win of the season, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-15 Saturday night. In his post-game presser, Mike Tomlin said he wasn’t aware of any in-game injuries.

“To the best of my knowledge, but you know, the upcoming days and hours will tell that tale,” Tomlin said when asked if there were no injuries in the game.

Rookie tight end Connor Heyward was briefly looked at by trainers but returned to finish out the game. As Tomlin said, there could be injuries that are realized after the game. Last week, Tuzar Skipper landed on IR despite seemingly finishing the game healthy.

RB Najee Harris, DL Cam Heyward, ILB Marcus Allen, NT Montravius Adams, CB Arthur Maulet, FB Derek Watt, EDGE Alex Highsmith, and WR Calvin Austin did not play in tonight’s tune-up game. Allen, Watt, and Highsmith are working close to a full return while Harris is seemingly healthy. Heyward suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s practice while Austin has missed a chunk of time with a foot injury. It’s unclear when Adams and Maulet could return.

Pittsburgh will hold its final preseason game next Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Most of the starters are expected to sit that game out though some units, like the starting offensive line, could see additional work.