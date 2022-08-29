Injury Report: Tomlin Says Watt And Johnson’s Injuries Aren’t Considered Serious, Kazee Facing More Serious Injury (Update)

Following Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report had a couple of notable names on it. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson left today’s game with injuries but in speaking to reporters after the game, Mike Tomlin confirmed the injuries aren’t considered serious. The most concerning injury is the one suffered by veteran safety Damontae Kazee.

“Diontae and TJ, we don’t expect that to be serious,” Tomlin said after the game. “Maybe they could’ve come back into the game had it been different circumstances…Kazee’s injury could be described as more serious. He’s being evaluated now. And it makes his availability in the near future more questionable.”

Watt and Johnson left during the first half with injuries. Watt suffered a left knee injury but returned to the sideline in the second half, standing on his feet without any sort of brace or sign of injury. Johnson suffered a shoulder injury making a diving catch deep down the left sideline. But his injury also seems to be minor. Based on Tomlin’s comments, both players will be ready to go come Week One against Cincinnati.

Kazee suffered a left wrist injury making a tackle in the second half. He reportedly had his arm in an air cast, a sign of a potentially serious injury. It’s certainly possible he heads to injured reserve, a blow to the Steelers’ quality secondary depth. If the Steelers want him to be eligible to return this season, he would have to be carried on the initial 53-man roster and then transferred to IR. Doing so would keep him out a minimum of the first four weeks.

Rookie CB Carlins Platel was injured late in the game but Mike Tomlin didn’t make any comment about his status going forward.

UPDATE (8:13 PM): The Trib’s Chris Adamski tweets Platel was on crutches following the game.