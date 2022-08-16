Fowler: WR Anthony Miller Needs ‘Several Months’ To Recover From Shoulder Injury

WR Anthony Miller reportedly has suffered a serious injury that will keep him out “several months,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who tweeted the news a short time ago. He compared the injury, or at least the time missed, to what happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2021.

Here’s what Fowler tweeted out.

Steelers WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) looking at several months to recover from injury, per source, leaving little hope to return late in year (similar to JuJu Smith-Schuster last year), but as @dlolley_pgh said, this is slated as season-ender. Tough deal for former 2nd Rd pick — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 16, 2022

As first reported by Dale Lolley and confirmed and expanded upon by Fowler, Miller’s season is over and he’ll soon be placed on IR. He won’t be eligible to return. That will likely happen today as the Steelers trim their roster from 90 to 85. Miller apparently suffered the injury either late during Thursday’s camp practice or during Friday’s closed walkthrough. He did not play in Saturday’s preseason opener and was not spotted at practice yesterday.

Miller, a former 2nd round pick of the Chicago Bears, was signed by the Steelers last season. Spending most of the year on the practice squad, he appeared in only one game, catching one pass for two yards. He was battling to be the 6th WR on the depth chart this year and had a good start to training camp. Now, Miles Boykin appears to be in the driver’s seat for that spot.

For his career, Miller has caught 140 passes for 1589 yards and 12 touchdowns.