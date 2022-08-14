Foot Injury Sidelined Calvin Austin III In Saturday’s Game

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III missed tonight’s game with a foot injury. Austin didn’t have any sort of injury designation prior to the game, but he was in street clothes on the sidelines and they announced on the KDKA broadcast that he is dealing with a foot injury.

A fourth-round pick, Austin’s speed and ability to fill a few different types of roles in Matt Canada’s offense have been touted. I’m sure a lot of people were looking forward to seeing him hit the field tonight, but it’s better that he rests whatever his foot injury is rather than further aggravate it.

Hopefully, it’s a minor injury for Austin and he doesn’t miss a lot of time. If he could get healthy in time for Pittsburgh’s next preseason game a week from today against the Detroit Lions, that would obviously be ideal. Foot injuries can be tricky though, so we’ll see how much more time Austin misses.