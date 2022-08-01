Following Day Of Heavy Run-Game Work In Pads, Mike Tomlin Pleased With Showing By Steelers

Coming off of a season in which the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to run the football at a consistent clip with adequate success, rebuilding the run game for standout running back Najee Harris was a major priority this offseason for the black and gold.

Former GM Kevin Colbert invested in the offensive line in free agency, signing veterans Mason Cole and James Daniels to three-year deals, while also adding playmakers on the outside to try and take pressure off of Harris, who touched the football 381 times offensively last season, including 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

Though those numbers look solid on paper, his 3.9 yards per carry and below 50% run success rate throughout the season simply wasn’t good enough for the Steelers’ offense, which faced a number of crowded boxes in 2021 as teams dared Ben Roethlisberger to beat them while aiming to take away Harris on the ground.

Now, after struggling to run the football and making it a priority to add pieces in that aspect, the Steelers are aiming to bounce back in a major way on the ground in 2022. That work continued on Monday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on the first day of full pads for the Steelers in training camp.

Right away, the Steelers went to work on the ground, getting Harris involved as a runner in Seven Shots multiple times, before then going run-heavy in team 11-on-11 drills in an attempt to jumpstart the run game and really get things ironed out in that aspect of their offensive attack.

Following the spirited, physical practice, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was pleased with the period on the ground, adding that when padded practices and sessions like the one the Steelers just completed are limited leading up to the start of the season, the focus has to be on the run game moving forward for the black and gold.

