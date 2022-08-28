Dulac Believes Steelers Could Sign CB Cam Sutton To Extension

It’s been a busy couple of months for new Pittsburgh Steelers’ GM Omar Khan, already locking up three players to long-term deals. First came Minkah Fitzpatrick, then making him the highest-paid safety in the game though now surpassed by the Chargers’ Derwin James. Kicker Chris Boswell was next with wide receiver Diontae Johnson being the story of the summer, a team-friendly deal for a player whose contract situation could’ve gone either way. Johnson felt like the last deal the team would do this summer but the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac believes one more could be on the way.

In a Sunday morning chat, Dulac writes CB Cam Sutton could strike an extension with the team at the 11th hour. His answer came to a question about extending the likes of TE Zach Gentry or Sutton.

“I don’t think there is any urgency to extend a backup tight end. But Sutton is a very real possibility. In fact, he’s the only player they will consider extending before the start of the regular season.”

Sutton’s set to be a free agent after the season on a contract that will void, structured in 2021 as a way to gain cap relief during the salary cap crunch. It was a two-year, $9 million deal with three voidable years to help spread out his signing bonus and bring his cap charges down.

A former third round pick in 2017, Sutton has climbed the ladder from dime defender to slot corner and last year, the team’s starting right cornerback. The team has praised him for his football IQ and while he’s not the most impactful hitter, his tackling has grown in big ways over his career. Last season, he started 16 games, recording 52 tackles and picking off two passes. His versatility is his calling card, able to play all three cornerback spots and rotate to safety for different post-snap looks. It’s possible the team has interest in retaining him.

Of course, Dulac’s track record when it comes to contracts this summer isn’t sterling and Sutton may be better off betting on himself this season. With a strong year, he could increase his value and cash in more this upcoming offseason. If Sutton isn’t brought back for 2023, the team will have CBs Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace under contract, though they’ll both be entering the final year of their deals, each signed to two-year pacts this offseason. There’s also James Pierre, whose flashed talent but struggled with consistency as he’s learned the game.

Pittsburgh’s long-standing tradition of doing any and all extensions before the regular season begins will continue under Khan. So if a deal with Sutton occurs, it’ll have to happen before September 11th.