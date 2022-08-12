Deshaun Watson: ‘I’m Truly Sorry To All Of The Women I Have Impacted’

In an interview given just before Deshaun Watson takes his first snaps with the Cleveland Browns, he expressed remorse and regret over his actions that led to more than two-dozen accusations against him and a suspension that’s likely to be increased by the league. Watson spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala, formerly of the NFL Network and now an analyst for the Browns’ organization, and responded to arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s report that said she didn’t find Watson to be remorseful.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson told Kinkhabwala. “The decisions that I made in my life have put me in this position I would definitely like to have back. But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Robinson issued a six-game suspension for Watson following dozens of accusations of sexual harassments and assault to massage therapists. The NFL is in the middle of appealing the ruling and Watson’s extended suspension could become indefinite, though the league may possibly reach a settlement with Watson. There was speculation the appeal could be announced today, prior to the Browns’ game, but that will not happen. An announcement is likely to be made in the coming weeks.

Watson has denied all allegations and maintained his innocence. Today’s comments are the most remorse he’s shown and are likely to ring hollow to many.

Watson went on to say he’s excited to play with his Browns’ teammates for the first time tonight. He’s expected to play a handful of snaps, getting work in now before his suspension begins. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start in Watson’s absence though he wont’ play in tonight’s preseason opener. Reportedly, the Browns could pursue San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo should Watson miss most or all of the season.

The Browns just kicked off against the Jaguars. Pittsburgh will face Cleveland in Week 3 and Week 18. Watson won’t play in the first meeting but depending on the outcome of the appeal, may play in the finale.

You can check out the entire conversation below though it’s only a couple of softball questions from someone now employed by the team.

Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/9kuHxI9ULh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2022

UPDATE (7:35 PM): As shared by beat reporter Jake Trotter, Watson was greeted by boos as he took the field this evening.