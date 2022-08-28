Damontae Kazee Leaves Steelers-Lions Preseason Game With Possible Wrist Injury

After making a tackle on a 32-yard catch-and-run by running back Justin Jefferson, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee exited the game with what appeared to be a wrist injury. Kazee went low on Jackson, who attempted to hurdle the safety but he was brought down.

After the play, Kazee was down holding his wrist, and was taken to the medical tent. Kazee has had a solid camp and preseason, and he provides valuable safety depth for the Steelers. He’s a guy who can come in and make some plays, and obviously, him missing time would be detrimental to the team. Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Kazee has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an arm injury.

Tim Rice tweeted that Kazee had an air cast on coming out of the tent, which usually isn’t a good sign.

Damn look like Kazee had a air cast on when he came out tent and went into lockerroom.. That will be a big lost for Steelers #steelers Fell to ground and wrist twisted — T R (@TimotRice) August 28, 2022

Hopefully, he just got shaken up a bit and there is no structural damage to his wrist or arm, although it seems to be more serious than that. We’ll hear from Mike Tomlin to see if there’s any update to Kazee after the game.