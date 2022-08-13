Several Steelers Sitting Out Preseason Opener

While it comes as little surprise for a preseason opener, seven Pittsburgh Steelers’ players will not play in tonight’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. According to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews, the following seven starters aren’t suiting up: OLB T.J. Watt, TE Pat Freiermuth, DT Cam Heyward, RB Najee Harris, WR Diontae Johnson, WR Chase Claypool, and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Not playing Saturday night per @missi_matthews T.J. Watt

Pat Friermuth

Cameron Heyward

Najee Harris

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Minkah Fitzpatrick#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2022

Other players are likely to miss due to injury, including RB Benny Snell, but these are generally the rested starters sitting out, though Claypool has battled injuries throughout camp. Freiermuth also suffered a hamstring injury early this summer but returned to practice this past week.

Thursday, Mike Tomlin outlined that the first-string would play roughly the first quarter, second-string the middle quarters, and third-string the fourth quarter. Mitch Trubisky will start at QB tonight with Mason Rudolph replacing him. Kenny Pickett will close out the game. Running back lines will be thin with Harris and Snell out while rookie Mataeo Durant missed the team’s last two public practices. Only a couple of tight ends could suit up as well. Damontae Kazee figures to replace Fitzpatrick at WR while Isaiahh Loudermilk will see base RDE snaps in Heyward’s place. The young names in the receiver room like George Pickens and Calvin Austin will see plenty of burn tonight, too.

Kickoff against Seattle is slated to take place at 7 PM/EST.

UPDATE (6:20 PM): Several more Steelers don’t appear to be dressing tonight, including OG Kevin Dotson and EDGE Alex Highsmith, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Not sure how much some of these skill guys will play — if at all — , but Diontae Johnson (hip flexor), Chase Claypool (shoulder), Najee Harris (foot), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Zach Gentry are all in uniform. Kevin Dotson (ankle) not suited up. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 13, 2022