2022 Steelers Training Camp Stats: First Eight Practices

With today’s off day, though there hasn’t been much to note the last two days, we’re back at it compiling stats from the last four public practices, Monday through Thursday, and totaling up the first eight of camp so far. As usual, we have numbers for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, along with drop and interception data. You’ll find all those numbers below with some brief analysis for each group.

Training Camp Stats (Practices #5-8)

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky: 29/48 (60.4%) 197 yards (4.1 YPA), 4 TDs 1 INT – 6.8 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 30/45 (66.7%) 268 yards (6.0 YPA) 7 TDs 0 INTs – 8.9 YPC

Kenny Pickett: 25/35 (71.4%) 170 yards (4.9 YPA) 3 TDs 0 INTs – 6.8 YPC

Chris Oladokun: 0/0 0 yards

QB Reps

Mitch Trubisky: 80 (20-20-22-18)

Mason Rudolph: 69 (16-17-23-13)

Kenny Pickett: 61 (18-18-13-12)

Chris Oladokun: 0 (0-0-0-0)

– Overall, improvement with the QB group. Pickett’s completion percentage is way up from the first four, 50% to 71.4% while his YPA and YPC have ticked up to semi-respectable levels. Trubisky’s numbers have taken a step back while Rudolph’s remain the best and he’s taken good care of the football. The group has been far less mistake-prone this second week, throwing just one INT over the last four practices compared to five over the first four days. Oladokun’s still searching for his first rep. Reps remain fairly even with seven shots and two-minute drills giving Trubisky and Rudolph the edges.

Running Back Carries

Benny Snell: 17 carries, 48 yards (2.8 YPC), 1 fumble

Jaylen Warren: 16 carries, 57 yards (3.6 YPC), 1 fumble

Anthony McFarland: 14 yards, 56 yards (4.0 YPC)

Mataeo Durant: 11 carries, 33 yards (3.3 YPC)

Master Teague: 3 carries, 8 yards (2.7 YPC)

Najee Harris: 3 carries, 3 yards 1 TD (1.0 YPC)

Calvin Austin: 2 carries, 8 yards (4.0 YPC)

Steven Sims: 2 carries, -4 yards (-2.0 YPC)

Derek Watt: 1 carry, 3 yards (3.0 YPC)

– The pads allow for more stats and a but more context. McFarland has run well with 4.0 YPC being a really strong number for a camp setting. Warren has seen plenty of opportunity with injuries ahead of him.

Catches/Targets/Yards/Touchdowns – Catch %

Connor Heyward: 5/12 28 yards 1 TD – 41.7%

Anthony Miller: 6/10 52 yards 1 TD – 60%

Calvin Austin III: 6/9 124 yards 1 TD – 66.7%

Jace Sternberger: 6/9 29 yards 3 TDs – 66.7%

George Pickens: 5/9 37 yards 2 TDs – 55.6%

Steven Sims: 5/8 45 yards 2 TDs – 62.5%

Gunner Olszewski: 7/7 44 yards – 100%

Tyler Vaughns: 5/7 55 yards – 71.4%

Miles Boykin: 5/7 36 yards 1 TD – 71.4%

Cody White: 4/7 32 yards 2 TDs – 57.1%

Jaylen Warren: 5/6 18 yards 1 TD – 83.3%

Zach Gentry: 5/5 34 yards – 100%

Benny Snell: 4/5 17 yards – 80%

Kevin Rader: 3/4 22 yards – 75%

Anthony McFarland: 3/4 7 yards – 75%

Tyler Snead: 3/3 24 yards – 100%

Mataeo Durant: 2/3 4 yards – 66.7%

Diontae Johnson: 1/3 5 yards – 33.3%

Derek Watt: 1/1 12 yards – 100%

Javon McKinley: 0/1 0 yards – 0%

– Heyward is the most targeted but hasn’t been efficient on passes thrown his way. Austin’s 76 yard TD certainly makes his numbers stick out while Sternberger has found the end zone quite a bit. Olszewski has been a consistent target while Boykin’s numbers look solid.

Drops

George Pickens: 1

Connor Heyward: 1

Kevin Rader: 1

Jace Sternberger: 1

Jaylen Warren: 1

Anthony McFarland: 1

Interceptions

Damontae Kazee: 1

– Here are the numbers from the first eight practices, sans #2.

Training Camp Stats (All Practices Sans #2)

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky: 45/80 (56.3%) 356 yards (4.5 YPA) 7 TDs 4 INTs – 7.9 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 52/77 (67.5%) 449 yards (5.8 YPA) 11 TDs 0 INTs – 8.6 YPC

Kenny Pickett: 38/61 (62.3%) 225 yards (3.7 YPA) 4 TDs 2 INTs – 5.9 YPC

Chris Oladokun: 0/0 0 yards

QB REPS

Mitch Trubisky: 140 (12-16-16-16-20-20-22-18)

Mason Rudolph: 125 (12-15-15-14-16-17-23-13)

Kenny Pickett: 110 (12-12-12-13-18-18-13-12)

Chris Oladokun: 0 (0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0)

– Rudolph with the best completion percentage, most yards, highest YPA, most touchdowns, and highest YPC. Strictly based on camp, eye test and stats, Rudolph has been the best QB. Pickett’s numbers are trending in the right direction. A lack of seven-shot reps and two-minute drill time is keeping his TD numbers down. That’s where most of the TDs come from.

From a rep standpoint, Trubisky has made up 37.3% of them, Rudolph exactly 1/3, 33.3%, and Pickett 29.3%. Quick note I was able to add back in QB reps from Day #2 that I previously listed as N/A. So those totals are complete across all public practices.

Running Back Carries

Benny Snell: 21 carries, 57 yards (2.7 YPC), 1 fumble

Jaylen Warren: 19 carries, 67 yards (3.5 YPC),1 fumble

Anthony McFarland: 16 carries, 62 yards (3.9 YPC)

Mataeo Durant: 14 carries, 39 yards (2.8 YPC)

Master Teague: 3 carries, 8 yards (2.7 YPC)

Nahee Harris: 7 carries, 16 yards 1 TD (2.3 YPC)

Calvin Austin: 3 carries, 21 yards (7.0 YPC)

Steven Sims: 2 carries, -4 yards (-2.0 YPC)

Derek Watt: 1 carry, 3 yards (3.0 YPC)

Tyler Snead: 1 carry, 8 yards (8.0 YPC)

Cody White: 1 carry, 1 yard (1.0 YPC)

– McFarland with the best YPC while Snell has largely been a plodder. His longest run over the padded practices has been seven yards, his only carry that gained more than five. Wide receivers make up for seven carries so far.

Catches/Targets/Yards/Touchdowns – Catch %

George Pickens: 11/21 113 yards 3 TDs – 52.4%

Anthony Miller: 10/19 78 yards 2 TDs – 52.6%

Connor Heyward: 9/16 42 yards 2 TDs – 56.3%

Calvin Austin: 10/14 160 yards 1 TD – 71.4%

Jace Sternberger: 8/13 44 yards 3 TDs – 61.5%

Gunner Olszewski: 10/12 76 yards – 83.3%

Miles Boykin: 8/12 81 yards 1 TD – 66.7%

Steven Sims: 8/12 62 yards 3 TDs – 66.7%

Tyler Vaughns: 9/11 68 yards 3 TDs – 81.8%

Zach Gentry: 8/10 59 yards 1 TD – 80%

Cody White: 6/10 50 yards 2 TDs – 60%

Jaylen Warren: 6/7 23 yards 1 TD – 85.7%

Tyler Snead: 5/7 35 yards – 71.4%

Kevin Rader: 4/7 25 yards – 57.1%

Benny Snell: 5/6 22 yards – 83.%

Anthony McFarland: 4/6 24 yards – 66.7%

Mataeo Durant: 4/5 11 yards – 80%

Najee Harris: 3/4 19 yards – 75%

Jeremy McNichols: 3/4 10 yards – 75%

Diontae Johnson: 1/3 5 yards – 33.3%

Chase Claypool: 1/2 10 yards – 50%

Derek Watt: 1/1 12 yards – 100%

Javon McKinley: 0/1 0 yards – 0%

– Rookies leading the way. Pickens leads in receptions, targets, and tied for the lead in touchdowns while Austin leads in yards. Anthony Miller and Connor Heyward have been targeted quite a bit. Tyler Vaughns has quietly put up good numbers. Pat Freiermuth, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and Najee Harris have combined to catch five passes across the first set of practices. Lots of chances for young guys to step up.

DROPS

Anthony McFarland: 2

George Pickens: 1

Connor Heyward: 1

Kevin Rader: 1

Jace Sternberger: 1

Jaylen Warren: 1

Gunner Olszewski: 1

Zach Gentry: 1

INTERCEPTIONS

Devin Bush: 1

Carlins Platel: 1

Robert Spillane: 1

Chris Steele: 1

T.J. Watt: 1

Damontae Kazee: 1

– Still waiting for someone to be the first to a multi-interception camp.