2022 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold a 16-0 lead going into the second half against the Detroit Lions. The offense sputtered most of the first half behind Mitch Trubisky, but he salvaged the half with an excellent two minute drill with multiple explosive pass plays.

Trubisky more than likely cemented his status as the week one starter in Cincinnati, but Kenny Pickett will get a rebuttal here to start the second half.

Injuries to a couple key Steelers’ starters are the main concern from the first half. Diontae Johnson (shoulder) and TJ Watt (knee) left the game banged up.

Mitch Trubisky first half

15/19

160 yards

1 TD

0 INT

119.3 Rate#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2022

Steelers rule out Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt for rest of preseason finale due to injury https://t.co/sJGAu3tPD3 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/niFS6JWwRd — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2022

1st half notes:

Oline real shaky w/penalties

Watt & Diontae left injured

28 yds rushing/ Gunner had 13

Solid TD dr by Mitch w 3 great throws

Lions QB play yikes

Cam 2 bats

Warren 2nd RB in

Najee seems ready

Bush & Jack 4th dwn stop

Sutton easy INT

Minkah sack & PBU#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2022

Mike Tomlin tells @EvanWashburn that the injuries suffered by WR Diontae Johnson and OLB TJ Watt were minor. Could've gone back in if it was a regular season game. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2022

Great news on the injury front.

On 1st and 10, Jaylen Warren off right tackle for a loss of 1 yard. Pickett complete to Gunner Olszewski on a crosser for a first down, but a flag on the play. The flag was picked up, first down!

Warren off left tackle for 1 yard on 1st. Pickett complete to Steven Sims on 2nd for 3 yards. 3rd and 6 upcoming for Pickett. In shotgun, he rolled out to his right and threw the ball away. Offensive holding on the play, but declined. Kendrick Green called for the holding. Pressley Harvin’s punt was high in the air for 43 yards. Fair catch at the Detroit 15 yard line.

Justin Jackson rushed for 9 yards on 1st and 10. On 2nd, Jackson caught the dump off pass and ran for 32 yards. Damontae Kazee holding his wrist on the play after making the tackle.

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is down. Holding his left wrist. He's had a nice summer. Quality depth. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2022

Safety Depth has really taken a beating with Karl Joseph and now Kazee. Tre Norwood is going to be leaned on a lot this year.

Offsides and pass interference called on the Steelers. James Pierre tackled the receiver to prevent the possible touchdown.

1st and 10, Justin Jackson cut up the middle of the defense for 8 yards. Derrek Tuszka batted the ball down on 2nd, so its now 3rd and 2. Demarvin Leal batted the pass at the line of scrimmage this time. Steelers defensive line is coached really well and executing at a high level. The field goal was good. 16-3 Steelers.

Anthony McFarland Jr. returned the kickoff 23 yards to the 31 yard line. Kenny Pickett takes the field again. McFarland received the screen pass on 1st down for 7 yards. He rushed the ball on 2nd down for 4 yards and a fresh set of downs.

Miles Boykin caught the 1st down pass from Pickett for 7 yards. Quick and accurate decisions by Pickett. Snell picked up 8 yards through contact on 2nd.

On 1st and 10, Snell picked up 3 yards to the left end. Kenny Pickett complete to Miles Boykin for 29 yards. Beautiful placement and a great adjustment by Boykin.

The drive stalled out deep in the red zone. Another Boswell field goal, and this one was blocked.

The Steelers defense held strong and the punting unit is coming on the field for Detroit.

Kenny Pickett back out on the field for this drive. On 1st and 10, Warren picked up just 1 on the ground. 2nd and 9, Kenny Pickett placed a very accurate high and away ball to Tyler Vaughns for 17 yards.

On 1st and 10, Warren picked up 5 yards on the ground. McFarland checked into the game on 2nd and managed just two. 3rd and 3, Pickett complete to Cody White for 6 yards. Pickett is elevating the play of those around him. He has been extremely accurate and the game already seems slow for him. He doesn’t seem to panic very often.

Pickett complete to Vaugns again on the left hash for 7 yards.

END OF QUARTER 16-3 STEELERS.

Snell picked up 8 yards between 2nd and 3rd down, good enough to convert.

On 1st and 10, Pickett incomplete intended for Tyler Vaughns. The ball was placed perfectly, but Vaughns couldn’t complete the catch. 2nd and 10, Tyler Snead couldn’t quite run under Pickett’s deep ball. 3rd and 10, Connor Heyward tackled at the line of scrimmage. Boswell good from 54 yards out. 19-3 Steelers.

A big hold on the left side for Craig Reynolds on 1st down. He was able to rush for 16 yards.

Pass interference called on Detroit to make it 2nd and 20. David Blough complete to Alexander for 18. 3rd and 2 upcoming. The 3rd down pass was complete for 8 yards.