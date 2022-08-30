2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Initial 53 Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster to the league-mandated group of 53. Here’s how the initial roster looks. Keep in mind this is subject to change and it’s doubtful these exact 53 will be the unit heading to Cincinnati Week One. Any players moving to IR or outside waiver claims/signings will change the look of this roster. But this is a critical starting point.
These moves reflect the trades for OLB Malik Reed and OT Jesse Davis.
Offense (25)
QB (3): Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph
RB (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Benny Snell
FB (1): Derek Watt
WR (7): Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Gunner Olszewski, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin, Steven Sims
TE (3): Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward
OT (3): Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Jesse Davis
iOL (5): Mason Cole, James Daniels, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer
Defense (25)
DE (5): Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk
NT (2): Tyson Alualu, Montravius Adams
EDGE (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Derrek Tuszka, Malik Reed
ILB (4): Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Mark Robinson
CB: (5) Ahkello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Arthur Maulet
S (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew
Specialists (3)
K (1): Chris Boswell
P (1): Pressley Harvin III
LS (1): Christian Kuntz
Kazee is expected to land on IR. Him being included on the initial roster will allow him to potentially return later this season.