Watch: The Depot 180 — July 19 — Episode 240

Episode 240 — July 19, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers filled their open 90th roster position, made vacant by Daniel Archibong’s retirement, with the signing of Doug Costin. Costin was among the group of USFL players brought in for a tryout. I discuss this signing and where he may fit into the team entering training camp. I also discuss the removal of the Heinz ketchup bottles from Acrisure Stadium.

