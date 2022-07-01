Watch: The Depot 180 — July 1 — Episode 235

Episode 235 — July 1, 2022

In today’s episode I talk about two new members of the quarterback room, one projected to start the season, the other looking to carve out a spot on the 53 man roster. I also talk about possible amends between two teammates and the legal situation playing out with the Cleveland Browns.

