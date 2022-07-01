Article

Watch: Kevin Dotson’s 2022 Is A Critical Year

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at OG Kevin Dotson, always big on potential but light on results, making 2022 a make-or-break season for him. But we’re looking on the bright side of things and going through a handful of 2021 clips that show Dotson’s potential when he puts it together. His athleticism, his anchor, the movement he creates as a run blocker are all on display here. He’ll need to show more consistency and of course, good health, to be a fixture along the Steelers’ line beyond this year.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one after 30 seconds. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay.” Click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

