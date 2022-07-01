Watch: Kevin Dotson’s 2022 Is A Critical Year

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at OG Kevin Dotson, always big on potential but light on results, making 2022 a make-or-break season for him. But we’re looking on the bright side of things and going through a handful of 2021 clips that show Dotson’s potential when he puts it together. His athleticism, his anchor, the movement he creates as a run blocker are all on display here. He’ll need to show more consistency and of course, good health, to be a fixture along the Steelers’ line beyond this year.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

