Watch: Football 101 – Defensive Line Techniques And Gaps

Bringing you guys another video today. Doing things a little different with a Football 101 series, a way to teach fundamental football through Pittsburgh Steelers’ tape. Had requests for a series like this and the time before camp is the ideal time for it.

Here, we’ll go over what different techniques mean, a zero tech versus a three tech, and what a 4i means. We’ll also go over each gap along the line, illustrating the difference between an A gap and C gap.

