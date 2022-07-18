Watch: Donovan Stiner Is The Steelers Biggest Training Camp Sleeper

Bringing you guys another video to kick off this Monday. Training camp is right around the corner for the Pittsburgh Steelers, returning to St. Vincent College for the first time since 2019. The focus will be on the marquee battles at quarterback, along the defensive line, and how rookies like George Pickens and Calvin Austin III look. But one camp sleeper no one is discussing is second-year safety Donovan Stiner, signed as an UDFA following the 2021 draft and spending all of last year on the practice squad.

In today’s video, we discuss why Stiner has the makings of a sleeper and a name to watch this summer. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below and tell me your favorite/best Steelers’ camp sleeper.

