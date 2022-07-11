Watch: Chidi Iwuoma – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Greatest Special Teamer

Bringing you guys a new video to kick off the week. And it’s one I’ve been wanting to do for awhile. Going back in time to talk about my favorite Pittsburgh Steelers of all-time and arguably its greatest special teamer, CB Chidi Iwuoma. A review of his career beginning in college at Cal, his first year in the league with Detroit, his lengthy Steelers’ career, the teams he played for afterwards, and what he’s up to today.

