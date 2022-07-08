Training Camp Month Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The start of July means only one thing. Training camp is right around the corner. We're just a couple weeks away to seeing the Steelers report back at St. Vincent College for the first time in three years. Now it's about getting to the finish line. Things have largely been quiet on the Steelers' front, though Omar Khan rounded out his scouting staff in recent days. No news is good news this time of year so hopefully it stays that way.

1 – ESPN recently ranked Cam Heyward as the NFL’s 5th best DT. Where would you rank Heyward among NFL DTs?

2 – Pick one Steeler who has never made a Pro Bowl before who has the best chance to do so in 2022.

3 – Who is the most likely Steelers team MVP not named TJ Watt?

4 – How many Steelers’ UDFAs will make the 53-man roster for Week 1?

5 – Was Cleveland trading Baker Mayfield to Carolina the right decision for the Browns?

Recap of 2022 End of June Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents ranked James Harrison’s 100-yard pick-six to end the first of Super Bowl XLIII as the greatest Steelers interception. Troy Polamalu’s pick-six to clinch the AFC championship game against the Ravens to get to Super Bowl XVIII a solid second. The third ranked ply also s Polamalu interception. In the 2008 regular season, Troy Polamalu made a fantastic one-handed interception of a Philip Rivers opening-series pass that was upheld after a Chargers challenge. In that same game, James Harrison returned an interception 33-yards leading to a Steelers field goal to end the first half and had a sack scoring safety in a 11-10 victory. What a defense!

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents believe the Steelers will sign Diontae Johnson to a long-term extension with an average annual salary between $14 to 23.4 million. An $18 million annual average the most mentioned but the mean average salary was right at $20 million.

Question 3: Offensive line is the position Pittsburgh is most likely to select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Tackle was specifically mentioned the most times. Lagging behind in second with just a couple mentions was safety and inside linebacker. A couple of folks also interpreted this question to be asking about draft position. The optimists said the Steelers would have the last pick in the first round. Here we go.

Question 4: All but one of the 13 responders this week said the Steelers offense will average more than 20.2 points per game this season. Now if the defense can ship in some scores along with a couple touchdown returns, the Steelers could be in business with a strong defense.

Question 5: Respondents say Ladarius Green was a worse free agent signing than Sean Mahan by a 9-4 vote. Presumably, respondents expected Kevin Colbert to execute better due diligence on Ladarius Green’s injury history before signing him. .

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Greatest Interception Diontae Yearly Average Pay Position Drafted 2023 Steelers more/less 20.2 PPG? Mahan or Green Worse FA Signing? SD Consensus Deebo Pick-6 $20 Million Offensive Tackle More Ladarius Green Correct Answers Your Choice TBD TBD TBD Your Choice

Despite a historic defense, still needed a terrific offensive play to clinch a Lombardi in 2008 season. Here we go!