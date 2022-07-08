The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers HOF Semifinalists, Najee Harris Touches, Baker Mayfield Trade, 90-In-30 Player Previews & More

Season 12, Episode 148 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, which was recorded late Thursday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Cleveland Browns trading away quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. We also discuss the Browns situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson and much more.

It was announced on Thursday that Dan Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are both semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, so Alex and I discuss that news in addition to former Steelers defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood not making the cut.

How many touches will Steelers running back Najee Harris have in 2022 and can he join a rare air group of running backs in total touches by Week 16 of the season? Alex and I have lengthy discission about those topics and go over a few unique stats and some history.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend time during the Monday show discussing Justin Layne, DeMarvin Leal, John Leglue. Isaiahh Loudermilk, Arthur Maulet, and Anthony McFarland Jr. in this episode.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

