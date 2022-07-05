Season 12, Episode 147 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get open the show a bit uncharacteristically by discussing and reviewing the movies we asked each other to watch on Friday.

The Steelers have made a few more front office moves so Alex and I go over all of them to bring Steelers fans up to date.

What kind of 2022 season will Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt have and can he do enough to make himself a future lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame? We also talk about the Steelers defense potentially hitting 60 or more sacks in 2022 and what that might look like player-by-player should they be able to accomplish that feat.

Alex and I move on to talk about new Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the heels of Jonathan Heitritter doing a deeper dive into his play against the run in 2021. We examine the narrative floating around that Ogunjobi sucks against the run and explain the process of the 2021 games used in Heitritter’s tape study on the subject.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend time during the Monday show discussing Diontae Johnson, Tyree Johnson, Karl Joseph, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, and Christian Kuntz in this episode.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Hirings, Early Watt HOF Chances, 2022 Team Sack Totals, Ogunjobi Run Defense, 90-In-30 Player Previews & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-july-5-episode-1585

