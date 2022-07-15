The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 90-In-30 Player Previews, Trubisky Deep Ball, Bell Statement, Heyward Stadium Thoughts & More

Season 12, Episode 150 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing some of the things said by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward during his first podcast episode that surfaced on Thursday. Specifically, we go over Heyward’s thoughts on Heinz Field being renamed Acrisure Stadium this past week.

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell made an interesting statement on social media a few days ago so Alex and I talk quite a bit about him and his Hall of Honor chances moving forward. We talk about what Bell might have been able to accomplish had he remained in Pittsburgh.

Alex and I then move on to discuss new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his deep passing ability. We go over deep pass stats as they relate to former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dating back to 2017 and where Trubisky likely needs to be percentagewise in 2022.

What kind of stats will rookie wide receiver George Pickens register in 2022? Alex and I discuss that topic during this long show.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend time during the Friday show discussing Larry Ogunjobi, Chukwuma Okorafor, Chris Oladokun, Kevin Rader, Mark Robinson, and Mason Rudolph in this episode.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

