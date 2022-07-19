The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 90-In-30 Player Previews, Madden Ratings, Ketchup Bottles, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 151 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing some Madden 23 ratings that were released Monday morning. We also open this show by discussing the Heinz ketchup bottles being removed from Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

The Steelers worked out several defensive linemen on Monday prior to announcing they had signed one on Tuesday, so we go over that news in this show prior to the transaction being announced by the team.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend time during the Friday show discussing Kenny Pickett, James Pierre, Carlins Platel, Nick Sciba, Delontae Scott, Trent Scott, Steven Sims, Tuzar Skipper, Tyler Snead, Benny Snell Jr., Robert Spillane, and Chris Steele in this episode.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

