T.J. Watt Named Steelers’ Non-QB MVP Candidate By NFL.com Analyst

“Watt tied the single-season sack record with 22.5 in 15 games in 2021. What if he blasts past that benchmark to lead the league in sacks for a third straight season? No player has ever paced the NFL in sacks in back-to-back-to-back campaigns,” Patra writes for NFL.com regarding his selection of Watt for the Steelers’ non-QB MVP candidate. “Watt averaged 1.5 sacks per game in 2021, second all-time only to Hall of Famer Reggie White’s 1.75 mark set in 1987 (min. five games). If Watt breaks the record while dragging the Steelers to the postseason again, he’d be a shoo-in for back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards. But he’d deserve more, like becoming the first defensive MVP since Lawrence Taylor in 1986.”

What Watt has done since coming into the league in 2017 is nothing short of remarkable. He’s put up some impressive numbers and is on a historic trajectory at this point in his career, one that will almost certainly land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his playing days come to a conclusion.

Replicating what he did in 2021 will be rather hard overall, but let’s hypothetically say Watt does that, and actually sets the NFL’s single-season sacks record, rather than tying it. With good health and some luck, he could certainly do that, considering his 22.5 sacks last season came in just 15 games, missing parts of one game, and two others entirely.

T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a season‼️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/iEB7vaAec2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2022

Say he plays 17 games and averages that 1.5 sacks per game. That would give him 25.5 sacks in 2022, shattering Michael Strahan’s previous record of 22.5, which would make Watt a shoo-in to win his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award, and would likely put the Steelers in the playoffs once again.

If he does that, he could find himself in the NFL MVP conversation with a realistic shot at winning the award as Patra states.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, Patra highlighted tight end Mark Andrews as the Ravens’ non-QB MVP candidate, as well as Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Browns’ running back Nick Chubb.