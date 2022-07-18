Steelers Work Out Five USFL Defensive Linemen

A week before training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a peak at the USFL. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Steelers held tryouts for five players who were part of the USFL this season. With an open roster spot following Daniel Archibong’s retirement, it’s no surprise to see all five tryouts are defensive linemen.

As training camps inch closer, the Steelers tried out five players who played in the USFL this year: * DT Doug Costin

* DE Freedom Akinmoladun

* DT Domenique Davis

* DT Dondrea Tillman

* DT Willie Yarbary — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 18, 2022

Costin played for the Birmingham Stallions this year. An UDFA out of Miami (OH), he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2020 NFL Draft. He started nine games as a rookie, picking up 32 tackles. He’s also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Akinmoladun was a member of the Philadelphia Stars. He signed with the New York Giants as a UDFA in 2019. He’s appeared in just five NFL games, recording four total tackles. He certainly has the best name of the group and yes, as far as I can tell, Freedom is his legal name.

Davis played for the Houston Gamblers this past year, recording 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He’s spent time with the New York Jets. He played his college ball at UNC-Pembroke, recording six tackles for loss and three sacks his senior year.

Tillman was a defensive end also for the Stallions, playing next to Costin. He finished the year with 20 tackles and two sacks. He may be a familiar name for Steelers’ fans, playing his college ball at local IUP, a two-time PSAC West selection. Listed at 247 pounds, he would be more of an EDGE rusher in Pittsburgh’s system.

Yarbary played his college ball at Wake Forest and has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, though he’s yet to appear in a NFL game. A third member of the Stallions’ defensive line, he picked up 15 tackles and four sacks this year.

Pittsburgh figures to sign one of those players as their 90th man and fill Archibong’s spot on the roster. Costin seems to have the best NFL resume but it’ll come down to who looks the best, mentally, physically, and conditioning-wise. We’ll let you know who they choose.