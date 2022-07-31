Steelers QB Battle Pegged As A ‘Season Defining’ Competition By Bleacher Report

The QB position is often pegged as the most important position in all of sports. When you think about everything the QB has to juggle from pre-snap checks, making sure the entire offense is aligned, diagnosing the opposing defense, and executing the play with pure precision as a passer, it’s understandable why this position is compensated the way it is. As the leader of the offense, let alone the entire team, you must be on your A-game for the team to be successful.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay had two of his five choices of training camp battles that will define the 2022 season detail the quarterback position. One was the upcoming battle in Carolina between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield whereas the other concerned the battle in Pittsburgh between Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have the unenviable task of replacing a future Hall of Famer at the most important position following longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement,” Alex Kay said in his piece. “All eyes will be on this battle over the next few weeks. It’s one of the most defining positional battles of the 2022 preseason and could determine Pittsburgh’s fate for years to come.”

The anticipated battle between the three signal callers is nothing new as it was announced by the team after the selection of Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft that all three would battle it out during training camp and the preseason for the starting job. Kay points to Pickett having the highest overall upside of the three, but has struggled with consistency his first few days of camp according to our wonderful reports from Alex Kozora.

Trubisky and Rudolph are the more experienced options in the room right now, having started numerous NFL games. Trubisky is currently rolling with the first team offense as the new free agent signing this offseason, but Rudolph has represented himself well in the first few days of camp, being the most consistent option of the three.

There is still plenty of training camp practices and preseason action yet to be played, so it’s far too early to name a winner as we sit here today. Still, the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season rests on whoever takes the reigns as the starting QB, meaning the team will thoroughly vet each option over the next several weeks to see who is the best man for the job to help them win football games and make a playoff push.