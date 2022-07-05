Steelers Go Offense Heavy In Unique Seven-Round Win-Now Mock Draft From NFL.com

In the middle of the NFL’s dead period, per se, outlets across the country are trying to come up with unique angles regarding actual football content. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter did a great job of that Tuesday morning, dropping a seven-round, win-now mock draft featuring today’s NFL players based on the draft order of the 2022 NFL Draft, which featured a snake draft to better distribute the talent among the 32 teams.

Reuter used the usual mock draft concept to re-imagine the NFL landscape, allowing each team to build the foundation of a roster designed to win now, which was really cool. Curiously, Reuter had the Steelers going offense heavy in the seven-round mock draft, with four of the first five picks landing on the offensive side of the football.

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 6: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season https://t.co/Qj8ecGyzkU #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BTZ9A12JQA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 5, 2022

Picking at No. 20 overall in the first round, Reuter has the Steelers landing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who is currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers, and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory at this point in his career. In his career, Williams has made one First Team All-Pro, one Second Team All-Pro, and nine trips to the Pro Bowl.