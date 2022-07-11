Report: Heinz Field To Be Renamed Acrisure Stadium

Following up last night’s news, Heinz Field will have a new name in 2022. According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Pittsburgh’s new home will now be called Acrisure Stadium. He tweeted the news moments ago.

Breaking: The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

His tweet notes an announcement could come as soon as tomorrow. It’s certainly a name that doesn’t sound as natural as Heinz Field. But the rights likely went to the highest bidder. No word on how long the deal is. Those details will likely be made known in the coming days.

Despite offseason optimism from Team President Art Rooney II, the Kraft Heinz company opted against renewing naming rights for the Steelers’ stadium this season. The original agreement was a 20-year deal with a one-year extension last season.

Acrisure describes itself as a top-ten brokerage company based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. They also own the naming rights to a small arena in California. Their website describes the company as:

“A global fintech leader, Acrisure provides customers with intelligence-driven financial services solutions for insurance, reinsurance, real estate services, cyber services and asset and wealth management.”

The company reportedly brought in nearly $4 billion in 2022.

It’s a rare stadium name change for the Steelers. Throughout their history, they’ve called only a few places home: Forbes Field, Pitt Stadium, Three Rivers Stadium, and Heinz Field. Of course, Pittsburgh isn’t changing locations but the switch in name is uncommon throughout team history. In fact, it’s the first time the Steelers are experiencing a stadium name change without changing locations.

Change has been the theme of the Steelers’ offseason with a new quarterback(s), new general manager, and now, a new stadium name.

Developing story.