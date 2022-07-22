Mitch Trubisky 69 Overall, Kenny Pickett 68 Overall In Madden 23

If you’re looking to use the Pittsburgh Steelers in Madden 23, you might have a tough time throwing the ball. Mitch Trubisky nor Kenny Pickett came in very highly with their Madden ratings this year. Trubisky edged out Pickett but only barley, a 69 overall compared to Pickett’s 68. Here’s how the QB room looks.

Steelers’ QB Madden 23 Ratings

Mitch Trubisky – 69 Overall

Kenny Pickett – 68 Overall

Mason Rudolph – 62 Overall

Chris Oladokun – 59 Overall

Notable stats for Trubisky include 84 speed and 88 throw power compared to Pickett’s 81 speed and 86 throw power, giving him one of the game’s weaker arms. Pickett beats Trubisky out with a 84 short accuracy and 79 middle accuracy compared to Trubisky with 83 and 77 respective accuracy. Trubisky’s deep ball is rated slightly more accurate in the game, 78 to 77.

Tom Brady is the game’s top-rated QB at 97 overall with Aaron Rodgers right behind at 96. Here’s the top ten.

Two of the top ten come from the AFC North in Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson is an 84 overall in the game, putting the Steelers at a real disadvantage for your franchise mode.

Madden also revealed the offensive line ratings today. Here are the Steelers’ most notable ones.

Steelers’ OL Madden 23 Ratings

James Daniels – 78 Overall

Kendrick Green – 73 Overall

Kevin Dotson – 73 Overall

Chukwuma Okorafor – 70 Overall

Dan Moore Jr. – 69 Overall

Mason Cole – 68 Overall

Joe Haeg – 62 Overall

J.C. Hassenauer – 61 Overall

John Leglue – 58 Overall

Not exactly the best offensive line in the game. It’s interesting to see Green rated as the second-highest player, tied with Dotson, after a tough rookie year, but Green shines with his in-game athleticism and strength. Green has the line’s best acceleration at 81 overall. Here’s the top lineman in each key category.

Strength – Kevin Doston (90)

Acceleration – Kendrick Green (81)

Awareness – James Daniels (85)

Run Block – James Daniels (79)

Pass Block – James Daniels (81)

Impact Blocking – Kendrick Green (90)

Here are the game’s top ten linemen with LT Trent Williams joining the Madden 99 Club.

Mercifully, that will conclude the release of the Madden 23 ratings. Here’s the Steelers’ top five overall players.

1. T.J. Watt – 96 Overall

2. Cam Heyward – 93 Overall

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick – 89 Overall

4. Diontae Johnson – 85 Overall

4. Najee Harris – 85 Overall

Offensive tackle Chaz Green is the worst-rated player at a lowly 53 overall.