Mitch Trubisky 69 Overall, Kenny Pickett 68 Overall In Madden 23

If you’re looking to use the Pittsburgh Steelers in Madden 23, you might have a tough time throwing the ball. Mitch Trubisky nor Kenny Pickett came in very highly with their Madden ratings this year. Trubisky edged out Pickett but only barley, a 69 overall compared to Pickett’s 68. Here’s how the QB room looks.
Steelers’ QB Madden 23 Ratings
Mitch Trubisky – 69 Overall
Kenny Pickett – 68 Overall
Mason Rudolph – 62 Overall
Chris Oladokun – 59 Overall
Notable stats for Trubisky include 84 speed and 88 throw power compared to Pickett’s 81 speed and 86 throw power, giving him one of the game’s weaker arms. Pickett beats Trubisky out with a 84 short accuracy and 79 middle accuracy compared to Trubisky with 83 and 77 respective accuracy. Trubisky’s deep ball is rated slightly more accurate in the game, 78 to 77.
Tom Brady is the game’s top-rated QB at 97 overall with Aaron Rodgers right behind at 96. Here’s the top ten.
The best of the best QBs in #Madden23 👀 @EAMaddenNFL
How'd they do? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/14oElQVHYn
— ESPN (@espn) July 22, 2022
Two of the top ten come from the AFC North in Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson is an 84 overall in the game, putting the Steelers at a real disadvantage for your franchise mode.
Madden also revealed the offensive line ratings today. Here are the Steelers’ most notable ones.
Steelers’ OL Madden 23 Ratings
James Daniels – 78 Overall
Kendrick Green – 73 Overall
Kevin Dotson – 73 Overall
Chukwuma Okorafor – 70 Overall
Dan Moore Jr. – 69 Overall
Mason Cole – 68 Overall
Joe Haeg – 62 Overall
J.C. Hassenauer – 61 Overall
John Leglue – 58 Overall
Not exactly the best offensive line in the game. It’s interesting to see Green rated as the second-highest player, tied with Dotson, after a tough rookie year, but Green shines with his in-game athleticism and strength. Green has the line’s best acceleration at 81 overall. Here’s the top lineman in each key category.
Strength – Kevin Doston (90)
Acceleration – Kendrick Green (81)
Awareness – James Daniels (85)
Run Block – James Daniels (79)
Pass Block – James Daniels (81)
Impact Blocking – Kendrick Green (90)
Here are the game’s top ten linemen with LT Trent Williams joining the Madden 99 Club.
You want them upfront 👊
Top 10 OL in #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/DP0q6VrDNj
— Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 22, 2022
Mercifully, that will conclude the release of the Madden 23 ratings. Here’s the Steelers’ top five overall players.
1. T.J. Watt – 96 Overall
2. Cam Heyward – 93 Overall
3. Minkah Fitzpatrick – 89 Overall
4. Diontae Johnson – 85 Overall
4. Najee Harris – 85 Overall
Offensive tackle Chaz Green is the worst-rated player at a lowly 53 overall.