Former Steelers’ WR Ryan Switzer Announces Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Ryan Switzer has announced he’s retiring from the NFL. In a tweet sent out Monday morning, Switzer said he’s walking away from the game. Here’s what he posted.

A new beginning. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/btReNDUyRJ — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 18, 2022

A collection of photos of the three NFL teams he’s been part of – Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Cleveland, and a photo of his days at North Carolina where he shined as a receiver and return man. In the post, he cites injury as the reason why he’s hanging up his cleats, writing:

“In light of recent injury, I feel like I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game. That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL.”

He underwent ankle surgery on July 12th. Injuries have become a recurring theme of his career and he spent the 2021 season with the Browns on injured reserve.

So news from me today. Ankle procedure went great this morning. Tough last couple of years for me dealing with injuries and setbacks. But in this moment feeling grateful for my wife for her support and the Doctors who have operated on me successfully. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xf50VPcnzq — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 13, 2022

Pittsburgh traded for Switzer during the summer of 2018, sending a fifth round pick to Dallas for Switzer and a sixth. He served as the Steelers’ starting kick and punt returner that year while working out of the slot and in the quick-passing game, catching 36 passes for just 253 yards and one touchdown. He caught eight passes the following year with the team, missing part of the year with a back injury. Ray-Ray McCloud beat him out during the 2020 camp and Switzer was released at cutdowns. He signed with the Browns later that year.

Last year, Switzer shared a health scare with his son, who was able to make a full recovery and received plenty of support from the Steelers and from fans.

Switzer ends his career with 50 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown. Known for being a strong locker room presence and member of the community, especially his work with local hospitals, we wish Switzer well in retirement.