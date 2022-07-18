Steelers News

Former Steelers’ WR Ryan Switzer Announces Retirement

Posted on

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Ryan Switzer has announced he’s retiring from the NFL. In a tweet sent out Monday morning, Switzer said he’s walking away from the game. Here’s what he posted.

A collection of photos of the three NFL teams he’s been part of – Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Cleveland, and a photo of his days at North Carolina where he shined as a receiver and return man. In the post, he cites injury as the reason why he’s hanging up his cleats, writing:

“In light of recent injury, I feel like I’m no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game. That said, I have decided to retire from the NFL.” 

He underwent ankle surgery on July 12th. Injuries have become a recurring theme of his career and he spent the 2021 season with the Browns on injured reserve.

Pittsburgh traded for Switzer during the summer of 2018, sending a fifth round pick to Dallas for Switzer and a sixth. He served as the Steelers’ starting kick and punt returner that year while working out of the slot and in the quick-passing game, catching 36 passes for just 253 yards and one touchdown. He caught eight passes the following year with the team, missing part of the year with a back injury. Ray-Ray McCloud beat him out during the 2020 camp and Switzer was released at cutdowns. He signed with the Browns later that year.

Last year, Switzer shared a health scare with his son, who was able to make a full recovery and received plenty of support from the Steelers and from fans.

Switzer ends his career with 50 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown. Known for being a strong locker room presence and member of the community, especially his work with local hospitals, we wish Switzer well in retirement.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!