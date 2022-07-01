End Of June Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re slowly marching on to the start of training camp and for us, the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season. We have our tickets for camp at St. Vincent College in its glorious return to where summer football should be held. Beyond that, it’s been a quiet week for Steelers’ news, though Terry McLaurin’s new deal makes Diontae Johnson’s situation that much tougher.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Rank these three interceptions in order of greatness: Troy Polamalu’s AFC Championship Game pick-six against the Ravens, Troy Polamalu’s diving, one-handed INT against the Chargers, and James Harrison’s Super Bowl, 100 yard pick-six.

2 – If Diontae Johnson gets a long-term extension from Pittsburgh, what do you think the average yearly value will be? For reference, Terry McLaurin’s deal averages out to $23.3 million.

3 – It’s very early but what position do you think Pittsburgh is most likely to draft in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

4 – The Steelers’ offense averaged 20.2 PPG last year. Will they average more or less than that in 2022?

5 – Which Kevin Colbert free agent signing was worse – Sean Mahan or Ladarius Green?

Recap of 2022 First Summer Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents guessed that Larry Ogunjobi signed a one-year deal worth between $5 million and $8 million in base salary. The median response was $6 million. On Tuesday Dave Bryan reported that the base salary is listed as $1.535 million, with a $6.465 million as part of the deal.

Question 2: 82.4% of the 17 readers responding to this question believe Ogunjobi will play more snaps than Chris Wormley this season.

Question 3: Respondents named 13 different members of the Steelers organization, aside from Mike Tomlin, they would pick to have a 90-minute conversation with. Only four received more than one mention. Kenny Pickett, Omar Khan, and John Mitchell each got two mentions. Cam Heyward led the way with four mentions.

Question 4: Just one respondent believes Minkah Fitzpatrick exceeds the 124 combined tackles he made in 2021. The rest predicted Minkah combining for anywhere between 60 and 110 tackles in 2022. The median response was 90.

Question 5: Respondents gave a wide range for LB Buddy Johnson making the team in 2022. Anywhere from 5 to 90%. The median response was right in the middle. It’s 50/50. Let’s go Buddy!

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Ogunjobi Base Salary Ogunjobi or Wormley more Snaps 90-Minute Conversation Minkah Tackles 2022 Chance Buddy Johnson on Team SD Consensus $6 Million Ogunjobi Cam Heyward 90 50% Correct Answers $1.535 million TBD Your Choice TBD TBD

A lot riding on the defense this season. Here we go!