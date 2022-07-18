Diontae Johnson Given Highest Madden 23 Rating Of Steelers Receivers And Tight Ends

Madden 23 is (slowly) unveiling their ratings for their upcoming game, set to be released next month. Today, they released ratings for each team’s wide receivers and tight ends. Unsurprisingly, WR Diontae Johnson scored the highest rating on the Steelers at 85 overall. His overall is up four points from a year ago.
Here’s how the ratings look for each position group:
Wide Receivers
Diontae Johnson – 85 Overall
Chase Claypool – 78 Overall
Anthony Miller – 74 Overall
George Pickens – 74 Overall
Miles Boykin – 71 Overall
Calvin Austin – 70 Overall
Steven Sims – 69 Overall
Gunner Olszewski – 67 Overall
Cody White – 59 Overall
Tight Ends
Pat Freiermuth – 79 Overall
Jace Sternberger – 66 Overall
Zach Gentry – 65 Overall
Connor Heyward – 62 Overall
Kevin Rader – 59 Overall
The only offensive player who may have a higher rating than Johnson is Najee Harris. Harris was a 76 overall to start last season and should at least be in the mid-80s this time around. Last year’s highest offensive player was WR JuJu Smith-Schuster at an 84 overall meaning Johnson has already surpassed that mark. TJ Watt was the team’s highest overall player at 94.
Predictably, Johnson and Claypool are the team’s top two wideouts with Pickens tied with Miller for third place. Austin’s rating is a little low overall though his is not, a 95 overall mark. So you’ll be able to throw deep in Madden 23 even if the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to do it in real life. Pickens has the sixth-highest rating of any rookie receiver.
Madden certainly did Zach Gentry dirty, somehow giving him a worse overall than Jace Sternberger, whose career has gone up in smoke. Other curiosities of the ratings include Diontae Johnson having a better catching rating than anyone else, including Pat Freiermuth, edging him out 91 to 89. Johnson also comes away with the top agility score and ties Miller for the highest awareness rating, a crucial stat in the game.
Beyond that, there weren’t a ton of other surprises. Evidently, gone are the days where Madden released all their ratings at once, making for a nice and tidy post for us to write about. They’ll milk every minute of the ratings they can. We’ll update you when the rest are released.
Here’s a list of the top ten receivers with Davante Adams earning a 99 overall rating for a second-straight year.
Top 10 WRs in Madden NFL 23:
Davante Adams: 99
Cooper Kupp: 98
Tyreek Hill: 97
DeAndre Hopkins: 96
Stefon Diggs: 95
Justin Jefferson: 93
Mike Evans: 92
Terry McLaurin: 91
Keenan Allen: 91
Amari Cooper: 90
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022
And here’s the top 15 tight ends with Freiermuth just missing the cut.
Top 15 TEs in Madden NFL 23:
Travis Kelce: 98
George Kittle: 97
Mark Andrews: 93
Darren Waller: 91
TJ Hockenson: 89
Kyle Pitts: 87
Mike Gesicki: 86
Dallas Goedert: 85
Hunter Henry: 84
Zach Ertz: 84
Dawson Knox: 83
Tyler Higbee: 83
Dalton Schultz: 82
Noah Fant: 82
Evan Engram: 81
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022