Bengals To Start 2022 Training Camp Without Two New Offensive Linemen Practicing

The Cincinnati Bengals made several roster moves on Saturday and the transactions include two of their new offensive linemen signed during the offseason being set to not practice when their training camp gets underway next week.

According to the Bengals, five players have been on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list: linebacker Joe Bachie, guard Alex Cappa, defensive end Khalid Kareem, running back Samaje Perine, and safety Brandon Wilson. Additionally, tackle La’el Collins has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

The two offensive linemen included in these transactions, Cappa and Collins, were both signed earlier this year by the Bengals during free agency in an effort to improve the team’s offensive line.

Collins signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bengals back in March with $5 million of that amount being guaranteed. He is projected to be the Bengals starting right tackle in 2022. As for Cappa, he signed a four-year contract with the Bengals worth $35 million in March. He received $11 million in guaranteed salary as part of that deal including a $9 million signing bonus. He is projected to be the Bengals new right guard in 2022.

Collins being placed on the NFI list is quite interesting. That list is available for players who are injured or have an illness that is not related to football activities.

The Bengals open their 2022 regular season at home on September 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.