Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. Do apologize I am publishing this one a few hours early. Have some things I need to do later today and could not run this at my normal time. I will make sure to check back in throughout the day for those who ask during normal hours so don’t worry if you missed it “live.” As always, feel free to ask whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Henning:

Hey Alex, it might be not such a good timeframe for most of the Depot audience but for your european following this is perfect.^^

Since it’s my luck today I’m also definitly gonna ask something and I have a good one I’m very interested in. What do you hope Brian Flores brings to this defense? Or even team?

Alex: Hey Henning! Glad the change in time helped you out a little bit. Silver lining here.

That’s a good question. It can be tough to quantify a coaches’ impact. Obviously you just want better play. But I’d want to see a more disciplined off-ball linebacker group. Guys who play more assignment sound, guys who get off blocks in the run game, play downhill, play fast, play physical. Of course, I’d want that no matter who the LBs Coach was but those are things I hope Flores can instill in guys like Devin Bush. Bush is someone who needs to be more aggressive and physical against the run and actually less physical in coverage. He tries to bump and reroute these guys all the way downfield and because he’s smaller and always overmatched, he actually knocks himself off-balanced. There’s a great example of that from the Eagles’ preseason game this year.

Hopefully Flores can put some confidence in this group. That’ll go a long ways.

Chris Carey: Why would we think our OL is going to be any better than last year? Added a couple of mid-level FA, but other than that and a new coach – why should anybody be optimistic?

Alex: You’re right they need to prove it. It’s great to talk about it on paper but actions are the only things that matter. But Daniels was a high-quality add and Cole, while average to slightly below, should bring more stability. Stability, experience, continuity, and talent are all better than a year ago when the team overhauled the entire line in one offseason with an Island of Misfit Toys. Dan Moore is in Year Two, Kevin Dotson will hopefully be healthy, you have Cole and Daniels as new starters, that does put this team in a better place. How much better is a fair question but it should be better. It better be.

BurghInPhilly: Alex, if one a scale of 1 to 10 where the 2021 Steelers offense was a 3 and the Packers were a 9, what do you expect the Steelers 2022 offense to be? I know there are a lot of ifs, ands, and buts, but give us your best guess.

Alex: Good question. It’s so hard to gauge with all the unknown and moving pieces. I don’t think it’s going to be a whole lot better. Maybe a 4, 4.5. The first quarter/first half offense can’t possibly be as bad as it was a year ago and Matt Canada’s offense will be more “his” to run but I see a fair amount of growing pains. Defense is going to have to shoulder the load and play like a nine.

FlaFan47:

Wow, I am never on when you do this. I have kind of an observation/question. As a fairly frequent visitor i am noticing more and more different authors, which I think is great. Maybe i missed an ‘announcement’ but is it possible to put together a ‘Roster’ of authors on the site? We are all familiar with your work, Dave’s cap expertise, Matthew the content machine and Doctor Mel is a ridiculously good writer in addition to her medical knowledge and lets not forget your camp photographer sidekick Tim but now that we are seeing new names, maybe a short bio at least so we get to know these guys that put in so much great work,

Kudos on your shoutout from Alan Faneca!

Alex: Ha, maybe this early time has some benefits. For sure, we have definitely expanded our team and added some great writers to the site. You’re right we don’t have a staff page or anything fancy like that. Maybe it’s something we should explore. You can always click on an author’s name and it will take them to a bio page with all their articles. But maybe it’s something we consider. Our focus, of course, is always on the content and the Steelers and I know we don’t get too caught up in the personal stuff. But I understand why you’re asking about it.