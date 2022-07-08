90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Derrek Tuszka, Tyler Vaughns, Levi Wallace

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Derrek Tuszka, Tyler Vaughns, and Levi Wallace.

OLB Derrek Tuszka: After spending the majority of his rookie 2020 season serving as a special teamer for the Denver Broncos, Tuszka failed to survive the final roster cut entering the 2021 season. The Steelers signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2021 regular season, but due to injuries, elevated him to the 53-man roster by the end of September. He played in 15 regular season games for the Steelers in 2021 in addition to the team’s lone playoff game. Tuszka registered two sacks, 18 total tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble in 247 regular season snaps played on defense and 194 snaps on special teams. In the playoff loss, he played 10 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps on his way to recording two tackles with one resulting in lost yardage.

Outlook: The Steelers certainly seem to like Tuszka heading into training camp. Even so, he is part of an outside linebacker depth chart that is lackluster overall once past starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. That depth chart also includes the likes of Genard Avery and Tuzar Skipper, both of whom were signed during the offseason. The Steelers also added two rookie undrafted free agent outside linebackers this offseason. Tuszka’s 2021 playing experience will help his 2022 roster cause as will his ability to play some on special teams. It could easily go either way for Tuszka this summer. If he fails to make the 53-man roster he might just start the 2022 regular season on the team’s practice squad. As for his quality of defensive play, he needs all-around improvement as both a run defender and as a pass rusher. He did have his moments in 2021 as a pass rusher, however, so there is still some hope with him when it comes to his development.

WR Tyler Vaughns: A former undrafted free agent wide receiver out of USC, Vaughns spent the first three months of the 2021 NFL season on the Steelers practice squad. He then bounced on and off the unit a few times the remainder of the season and was ultimately signed to Reserve/Futures contract early in the offseason. In his four college seasons at USC, Vaughns caught 222 passes for 2,801 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also returned 30 punts for another 267 yards and a score. In total, Vaughns was credited five total tackles during his college career with some of those coming on special teams. At the 2021 NFL scouting combine, Vaughns measured in at 6020, 184-pounds.

Outlook: The fact that Vaughns spent so much time on the Steelers practice squad in 2021 is a good sign overall. Even so, it’s not a sign that he is guaranteed a future with the team deep into the summer. Barring numerous injuries on the Steelers wide receiver depth chart this summer, Vaughns will not be making the 53-man roster. If, however, he can survive a few roster cuts, there is a chance he starts the 2022 regular season on the team’s practice squad. Vaughns is a bigger wide receiver that lacks above-average athleticism. He has a tough road ahead of him this summer and it would be quite an accomplishment if he makes the practice squad once again.

CB Levi Wallace: The Steelers signed Wallace to a two-year, $8 million deal during the early stages of free agency. A former undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018, Wallace played and started in 52 career games with the Buffalo Bills the last four seasons, including all 17 games in 2021. In that span, Wallace recorded 219 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions and 30 passes defensed. Wallace graded out at a 65.2 overall last year, including a 68.5 in pass coverage, per PFF. He also recorded his lowest run defense grade last season (51.7) after a career high in 2020. Per SIS, Wallace’s coverage numbers from 2021 season: 60 targets and 31 catches for 302 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on 543 coverage snaps. 61.9 passer rating when targeted. The 0.6 yards per coverage snap he posted was 7th best in the NFL in 2021.

Outlook: Wallace figures to get quite a bit of playing time in 2022 at one of the two outside cornerback spots. His addition to the Steelers also reunites him with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who he played with at Alabama. Wallace figures to battle Ahkello Witherspoon during training camp and the preseason for the right to be the primary starter opposite fellow cornerback Cameron Sutton. Wallace could also be asked to play a very limited amount on a special teams units throughout the 2022 season if he does not win a starting job. Wallace showed his wares as a full-time player with the Bills in 2021 and he should get every opportunity to do that again in 2022 with the Steelers. With the talented wide receivers in the AFC North, Wallace will have a shot at making a name for himself this coming season.

