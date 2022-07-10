90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Cody White, Ahkello Witherspoon, Chris Wormley

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The final three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Cody White, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Chris Wormley.

WR Cody White: After spending most of the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad, White was back on the unit again in 2021 to start the season. After being activated twice to the main roster early in the 2021 season, White was made a permanent addition to the 53-man unit in early October. In total he was on the active roster for 15 games last season. He was also on the roster for the playoff game but was one of the team’s inactive players as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned from the Reserve/Injured list to play in that contest. White played 77 offensive snaps in 2021 in addition to 105 more on special teams. He was credited with five catches for 33 yards and a drop. He also registered four total tackles on special teams in 2021.

Outlook: The Steelers selected two wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft and those selections will make it extremely hard for White to make the Week 1 53-man roster should the top of the depth chart at that position remain healthy the rest of the summer. The main reason that White spent so much time on the Steelers active roster in 2021 was due to Smith-Schuster’s shoulder injury. White has a few veteran wide receivers in Anthony Miller and Steven Sims that he will battle in this year’s training camp. Additionally, two other inexperienced wide receivers in Tyler Snead and Tyler Vaughns are set to be on the training camp roster as well. In summation, White will more than likely be battling for a practice squad spot this summer. He has some special teams experience so that might help him some in that regard.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon: The Steelers acquired Witherspoon via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks just prior to the start of the 2021 regular season and the cornerback was inactive for eight of the team’s first nine games. A foot injury suffered by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden forced Witherspoon into action in the middle of last season, and he went on to play in the final eight regular season games and the lone playoff game. In total, Witherspoon played 368 defensive snaps in the regular season and 20 more on special teams. He ended the regular season with 15 total tackles, nine passes defensed, and a team-high three interceptions. Two more tackles were registered in the lone playoff game. He allowed 17 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown on 35 total regular season targets, according to PFF. He also missed 10 tackles, according to their stats. The Steelers re-signed Witherspoon to a two-year, $8 million contract earlier in the offseason.

Outlook: With Witherspoon getting re-signed for $4 million per season this spring, the expectations are for him to play quite a bit in 2022 on the outside. In base defense, Witherspoon might be asked to platoon some with new Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace, who signed an identical deal this offseason after previously playing for the Buffalo Bills. Witherspoon must improve his tackling in 2022 first and foremost. After leading the Steelers in interceptions in 2021, in essentially half of season of playing time, hopefully Witherspoon can notch five or more takeaways through the air in 2022. The Steelers defense will need to help out the offense as much as possible in 2022 and with a rebuilt and hopefully healthier front, Witherspoon should have chances to do his part in the takeaway department.

DE Chris Wormley: In his second season with the Steelers in 2021, Wormley registered a career year as the former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman logged 51 total tackles. six for a loss, to go along with 10 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and seven sacks. He did so in 15 regular season games as he missed two because of a groin injury and being on the COVID-19 list. In total, Wormley played 729 total regular season snaps in addition to 113 more on special teams. In the lone playoff game, Wormley had two total tackles with one going for lost yardage. He also had a quarterback hit in that loss and played 40 defensive snaps and five more on special teams.

Outlook: With two seasons with the Steelers now under his belt, Wormley will look to top his 2021 season in 2022. He might not be asked to play as many snaps in 2022 as he did in 2021, however, as the team hopes to have a healthy Tyson Alualu back and they also added veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi later in the summer. Wormley showed better play as a pass rusher in 2021 and now the hope is that his play against the run will improve some in his third season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have a lot of defensive linemen on their depth chart and that group of players includes rookie third round draft pick DeMarvin Leal and second year player Isaiahh Loudermilk. 2022 is the final year that Wormley is under contract with the Steelers so a bigger offseason payday awaits him if he can come close to matching his 2021 numbers.

Previous Posts In Series:

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Montravius Adams, Marcus Allen, Tyson Alualu

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Daniel Archibong, Calvin Austin III, Genard Avery

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Chris Boswell, Miles Boykin, Devin Bush

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Chase Claypool, Mason Cole, James Daniels

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Jake Dixon

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Dotson, Mataeo Durant, Terrell Edmunds

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Trey Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Zach Gentry, Nate Gilliam, Chaz Green

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Ulysees Gilbert III, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Najee Harris, Pressley Harvin III, J.C. Hassenauer

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Cameron Heyward, Connor Heyward, Alex Highsmith

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Myles Jack, Donovan Jeter, Buddy Johnson

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Diontae Johnson, Tyree Johnson, Karl Joseph

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Justin Layne, DeMarvin Leal, John Leglue

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Arthur Maulet, Anthony McFarland Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Anthony Miller, Henry Mondeaux, Dan Moore Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: T.D. Moultry, Cameron Nizialek, Tre Norwood

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Larry Ogunjobi, Chukwuma Okorafor, Chris Oladokun

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Gunner Olszewski, Chris Owens, George Pickens

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Kenny Pickett, James Pierre, Carlins Platel

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Rader, Mark Robinson, Mason Rudolph

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Nick Sciba, Delontae Scott, Trent Scott

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Steven Sims, Tuzar Skipper, Tyler Snead

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Benny Snell Jr., Robert Spillane, Chris Steele

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger, Donovan Stiner

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Cameron Sutton, Mitch Trubisky, Jordan Tucker

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Derrek Tuszka, Tyler Vaughns, Levi Wallace

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Jaylen Warren, Derek Watt, T.J. Watt