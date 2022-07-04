2022 Stock Watch – QB Chris Oladokun – Stock Even

Now that the 2021 season is over, bringing yet another year of disappointment, a fifth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically, where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the season and into the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: QB Chris Oladokun

Stock Value: Even

Reasoning: Unsurprisingly, we have heard little about the rookie seventh-round draft pick, fourth-string quarterback Chris Oladokun, since he was drafted, at least about how he looks on the field. That’s going to be a theme this offseason, as opportunities will be scarce when you have two quarterbacks who are new to the team and the system competing for the starting job. They simply need a lot of reps.

How much have you heard or read about Chris Oladokun since the Steelers drafted him in the seventh round? A decent amount, perhaps, if you make it your business to try to keep up to date with everything going on with the Steelers.

Now how much of what you have seen and read has been about what he has actually done on the field since arriving in Pittsburgh and how he has looked doing it? Chances are it’s close to none of it, simply because he hasn’t warranted comment.

That is the nature of a quarterback competition, though, for one who is not in it, especially when that competition involves participants who are unfamiliar with the system in which he is competing. With Kenny Pickett just drafted and Mitch Trubisky new to Pittsburgh via Buffalo by way of Chicago, they’re going to need a lot of reps.

And, of course, there’s still Mason Rudolph who was running as the second-string quarterback in the spring behind Trubisky, but ahead of Pickett. Oladokun was just left to take whatever might be left over at that point.

While it all may not be surprising, though, it is not ideal for him if he has any ambitions of actually making the team. He would need to give the Steelers a good enough reason to start working hard to try to move Rudolph via trade, and that’s hard to do as an observer.