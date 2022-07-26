2022 Offseason Questions: Will Larry Ogunjobi Or Anyone Else Start Camp On Active/PUP List?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is over, already eliminated from the postseason after suffering a 42-21 loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They just barely made the postseason with a 9-7-1 record and a little help from their friends.

This is an offseason of major change, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the possible retirement of general manager Kevin Colbert, and the decisions about the futures of many important players to be made, such as Joe Haden, Stephon Tuitt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others—some already decided, some not.

Aside from exploring their options at the quarterback position, the top global priority, once again, figures to be addressing the offensive line, which they did not do quite adequately enough a year ago. Dan Moore Jr. looks like he may have a future as a full-time starter, but Kendrick Green was clearly not ready. Chukwuma Okorafor was re-signed, but Trai Turner was not. James Daniels and Mason Cole were added in free agency.

These are the sorts of topics among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: Will anybody, like Larry Ogunjobi, start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List for the Steelers?

Entering training camp, the Steelers, at least off the top of my head, are not known to have any players with major injuries, but not everybody is 100 percent. One notable name is also one of the newest, Larry Ogunjobi. He had a big-money deal all three in March in free agency because of a failed physical due to his foot. He seems like the most likely candidate to potentially start training camp on the Active/PUP List.

But there could be other minor injuries, offseason surgeries that we didn’t know about, or simply players who don’t pass the conditioning test right away. There are numerous reasons that a player could find himself on the Active/PUP List, though the good news, of course, is that they can be removed from the list at any time.

The Steelers did have excellent participation and availability during the spring drills. The only name I really recall reading about in terms of injuries was rookie outside linebacker Tyree Johnson, who was dogged by a minor injury.

The only real question mark that we could know of is Ogunjobi. Even he acknowledged that it could be a while before he is at 100 percent still. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if he were to begin training camp on the Active/PUP List.