‘Zero Concerns About Minkah Fitzpatrick:’ Teryl Austin Not Worried About Contract Situation

A few years past and Minkah Fitzpatrick has continued to be a wrecking force on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin echoed the same sentiment on 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller.

“I have zero concerns about Minkah Fitzpatrick, he’s a unicorn. He is always in great shape. He loves football,” said Austin via 93.7 The Fan. “He’s got all the stuff he wants. So I have zero worries about it and that stuff will take care of itself.”

Fitzpatrick has one year left with the Steelers and isn’t too worried about getting a payday soon. While the Steelers are notorious for waiting till either training camp or after the season to pay those that deserve it, Fitzpatrick’s bag will be arriving soon.

As for Austin, he knows Fitzpatrick’s contract it’s the least of his worries. While Austin will have guys to work from, there are some on the team who aren’t Fitzpatrick . Fitzpatrick is due for a high pay raise before Week One rolls around. Since coming to Pittsburgh in 2019 from a trade via Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has made a staple in the defense. The Steelers have been top five in defense and show no sign of dropping down with the newest edition of players.

While Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt doesn’t seem to be getting any younger, this is the best the defense has been in some time. The addition of Brian Flores can bring new flavor as well. Though Fitzpatrick’s’ previous season numbers — two interceptions along with one forced fumble — don’t seem glamorous, his presence on the field is unmatched.

You hear offensive coordinators throughout the division, season after season, talk about how to prepare for the defense and Fitzpatrick’s name always gets brought up.

There is time between now and training camp, but the Steelers don’t seem to be worried about Fitzpatrick’s contract situation and as fans we have learned to trust the process when it comes to the Steelers.