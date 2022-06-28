TJ Watt Nominated For ESPY’s NFL Player Of The Year

Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker TJ Watt is one of four players nominated for this year’s ESPY NFL Player of the Year. He joins QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Jonathan Taylor, and WR Cooper Kupp for the award.

The four ESPY Nominees for the NFL Player of the Year: * Rams WR Cooper Kupp

* Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

* Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

* Colts RB Jonathan Taylorhttps://t.co/POHEfq5aL6 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 28, 2022

Watt is coming off a record-setting 2021 season, tying the single-season sack record with 22.5 last season. It led to him winning Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career after being snubbed the two previous years. Watt cemented himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in the game, finishing the year with 64 tackles (21 TFL), 39 QB hits, 22.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and five forced fumbles.

Watt will face fierce competition though from the other three. Kupp had an incredible season, winning the receiver triple-crown leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Rodgers was the NFL’s MVP for the second-straight season while Taylor led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Tom Brady won the 2021 ESPY NFL Player of the Year award. The award has been handed out since 1993 and no Steeler has ever won it. Emmitt Smith was the league’s first winner, taking it home in 1993 and 1994.

The 2022 ESPY’s will be held July 20th at 8 PM/EST.