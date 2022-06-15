The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing S Minkah Fitzpatrick To Contract Extension & More

Season 12, Episode 141 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this emergency Wednesday night episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension that now makes him the highest paid player at his position.

We talk about what details are currently known about the Fitzpatrick contract extension and what the unknown details are likely to look like. We also talk about the significance of the Fitzpatrick deal getting done this early in the offseason.

We move on to discuss what the Fitzpatrick deal getting done this soon might mean when it comes to a possible new deal later this offseason for Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. A few more cap and contract items are discussed late in this show as well.

