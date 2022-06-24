The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Ogunjobi, Tomlin Pivot Interview, Pickett Contract, 90-In-30 Player Previews, Reader Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 144 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi a few days ago. We discuss Ogunjobi’s potential fit in the defense, his early contract numbers, his health status and much more. We talk about the Steelers willingness to do just a one-year deal with Ogunjobi and it being an “up to” contract at that.

The steelers also signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday so we discuss that subject quite extensively.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a great interview on ‘The Pivot Podcast’ a few days ago so Alex and I spend a lot of time recapping the notable things to come out of that. We also discuss some other interviews that if hit the web the last few days.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend the Tuesday show discussing Trey Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Nate Gilliam, and Chaz Green in this episode.

We also get to a few questions we received from listeners to close this Friday episode out.

