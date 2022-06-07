The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Minicamp, Training Camp Schedule, Hoge Comments On Bush, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 138 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the dates of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp being released. We go over the Steelers training camp schedule and more.

The Steelers 2022 mandatory minicamp gets underway on Tuesday so Alex and I preview that event. We talk about things we look forward to learning these next three days and also discuss the team’s quarterback rotation and preseason playing time plans moving forward this summer.

Who will get contract extensions from the Steelers this offseason? We discuss the team’s situation with kicker Chris Boswell in this show after talking more about wide receiver Diontae Johnson and his contract situation.

NFL analyst and former Steelers player Merril Hoge went after Pittsburgh inside linebacker Devin Bush hard over the weekend, so Alex and I discuss the comments he made during his radio interview. We talk about several other comments Hoge made about Steelers linebackers as well.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald now has a new contract that will result in him being the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL. We discuss his new deal and the possibility of him landing with the Steelers at any point moving forward.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still very much in the news, so Alex and I revisit his situation with the calendar now showing June.

We wrap up this Tuesday show by answering a few emails we received from listeners.

