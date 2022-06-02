Season 12, Episode 136 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday night episode, which is an emergency edition, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the retirement of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt earlier in the day.

Alex and I look at the Tuitt retirement decision from several different angles and that includes us talking about if the team will try to sign a veteran for a lot more than the minimum to replace him. We toss a couple of names out that would be cheap fits for the Steelers.

We talk about the Steelers addressing the defensive line during the draft and if they could have addressed it earlier than they did. We also look at the impact the retirement of Tuitt will have on the Steelers salary cap situation and what some of the fallout of that might be.

After breaking down the Tuitt retirement, Alex and I talk about the steelers reportedly coming to terms with outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper on Wednesday and what that might mean moving forward.

Before closing out this Wednesday night show, Alex I discuss Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson showing up for OTAs on Tuesday.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Retirement, Cap Situation, Tuzar Skipper Addition & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-june-1-episode-1574

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 136 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n