The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers D-Line Post Tuitt Retirement, Free Agents, 2014 Draft Class, OTA Recap, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 137 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right back to talking more about the retirement of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt earlier this week. We go over a few things said by a few of the other defensive linemen on the team about Tuitt’s decision and more.

With Tuitt now retired, Alex and I take a deeper look at the Steelers defensive line group and what we expect to see when it comes to players and their positions and volume of snaps. We talk about the chore that new defensive end DeMarvin Leal has as a rookie and more.

Will the Steelers add an experienced defensive lineman moving forward from Tuitt’s retirement? We once again address that topic and go over a few realistic options the team might have, if they add any player at all. Is there a chance that the Steelers bring back a former draft pick next offseason during free agency? We discuss that topic.

With Tuitt retiring this week, Alex and I look back at the Steelers 2014 draft class and what might have been when it comes to several of those players they selected.

The Steelers wrapped up their annual OTA practices on Thursday, so Alex and I discuss what all we think we learned coming out of those six practices. We talk some about the offensive line construction and what are fears are when it comes to that positional group. We also talk quite a bit about the wide receiver depth chart

Is it plausible that the Steelers could trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson later in the summer? Or might they work out a long-term contract extension with him? We discuss.

We wrap up this Friday show by answering a few emails we received from listeners.

